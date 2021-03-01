Teon Thera inks collaboration on first-in-class cancer drug

Privately-held US biotech Teon Therapeutics has signed a collaboration agreement with charity Cancer Research UK to progress the early phase clinical development of Teon’s first-in-class small molecule adenosine A2B receptor antagonist, TT-702.

Teon is developing a focused portfolio of small molecules that modulate metabolic signalling pathways in the tumor microenvironment. Just last month, Teon announced the completion of a $30 million Series A financing.

Under the terms of the clinical development partnership, Cancer Research UK will sponsor the first-in-human Phase I/II clinical trial of TT-702, which will be led by a team at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, and The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.