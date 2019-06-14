Sunday 24 November 2024

A clinical-stage cell therapy company focused on the development of autologous and allogeneic therapies to treat cancer.

Tessa's Virus Specific T Cell (VST) platform harnesses the body's potent anti-viral immune response and has shown early efficacy and a strong safety profile in the treatment of solid tumors.

Singapore-based Tessa is building a portfolio of therapies that combine VSTs with other immuno-oncology approaches. Its portfolio includes a pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical autologous programs that target a wide range of cancers, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma, cervical cancer, oropharyngeal cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, bladder cancer, as well as head and neck cancer.

In addition, Tessa is leveraging its platform to develop allogeneic therapies to address Epstein-Barr virus-associated lymphomas and solid tumors.

Latest Tessa Therapeutics News

Tessa Therapeutics lures Takeda exec to be its president and CEO
22 August 2022
Tessa raises $126 million to advance CAR-T program
9 June 2022
Tessa's CAR-T therapy set to lead the way in Hodgkin's lymphoma, says GlobalData
17 March 2020
Tessa picks up RMAT designation for novel Car-T cell candidate
27 February 2020
