tessa-therapeutics

A clinical-stage cell therapy company focused on the development of autologous and allogeneic therapies to treat cancer.

Tessa's Virus Specific T Cell (VST) platform harnesses the body's potent anti-viral immune response and has shown early efficacy and a strong safety profile in the treatment of solid tumors.

Singapore-based Tessa is building a portfolio of therapies that combine VSTs with other immuno-oncology approaches. Its portfolio includes a pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical autologous programs that target a wide range of cancers, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma, cervical cancer, oropharyngeal cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, bladder cancer, as well as head and neck cancer.

In addition, Tessa is leveraging its platform to develop allogeneic therapies to address Epstein-Barr virus-associated lymphomas and solid tumors.