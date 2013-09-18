Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

tg-therapeutics

TG Therapeutics

A biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases.

In addition to a research pipeline including several investigational medicines, TG has completed a Phase III program for ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a unique epitope on CD20-expressing B-cells, to treat patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Following a setback in June 2022, when the US regulator extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date, the US FDA approved TG Therapeutics’ Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy), for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, in adults.

Briumvi is the first and only anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody approved for patients with RMS that can be administered in a one-hour infusion following the starting dose, and the company says it expects to launch commercialization in the first quarter of 2023.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest TG Therapeutics News

Strong new data for Briumvi in MS
19 September 2024
Developers invest more to explore full potential of CAR-T therapies
10 January 2024
EMA/CHMP recommends six novel meds following March meeting
31 March 2023
ICER finds MAbs not offering value at current prices in MS
22 February 2023
More TG Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze