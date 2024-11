Themis has developed a sophisticated vaccine platform and broad pipeline based on the advanced understanding of immune system mechanisms.

The Austrian company has established a cGMP manufacturing process for its measles vector technology and built a broad pipeline with both proprietary and partnered infectious disease vaccine candidates. The lead program, in Chikungunya, is soon to enter Phase III development.

In October 2018, Themis bought in additional assets from German research group Max Planck, to expand its immunomodulation platform into oncology.