Themis Bioscience and Merck join forces to develop vaccines

Privately-owned Austrian biotech Themis Bioscience announced today a research collaboration and exclusive license agreement with Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the USA and Canada, for the discovery and development of undisclosed vaccine candidates using Themis’ measles virus vector-based platform, marking the Vienna-based firm’s first deal with a pharma major.

“Given the versatility of our immune-modulation platform and our proven ability to rapidly generate product candidates across a broad range of infectious disease and cancer indications, our partnership with MSD, a global leader in vaccine development, validates the potential of our measles virus-based technology,” said Dr Erich Tauber, chief executive of Themis Bioscience.”

Deal potentially worth $200 million to Themis