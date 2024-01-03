Thermosome’s lead drug candidate is THE001, a thermosensitive liposomal formulation of the chemotherapeutic drug doxorubicin (DPPG2-TSL-DOX).

The German company's technology enables intravascular drug release initiated by a mild heat trigger using clinically established hyperthermia devices. This results in an up to 15-fold higher local drug concentrations in the tumor and aims to improve clinical treatment efficacy by creating a local boost at the desired site of action.