Thermosome

A clinical-stage drug development company focused on targeted tumor therapy combined with immune stimulation.

Thermosome’s lead drug candidate is THE001, a thermosensitive liposomal formulation of the chemotherapeutic drug doxorubicin (DPPG2-TSL-DOX).

The German company's technology enables intravascular drug release initiated by a mild heat trigger using clinically established hyperthermia devices. This results in an up to 15-fold higher local drug concentrations in the tumor and aims to improve clinical treatment efficacy by creating a local boost at the desired site of action.

Thermosome names Sabine Hauck as chief technical officer
11 June 2024
Frank Hermann joins Thermosome as CMO
5 December 2023
