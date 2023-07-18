Sunday 24 November 2024

Theseus Pharmaceuticals

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, development, and commercializing of transformative targeted therapies.

Theseus is developing pan-variant tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) to target all classes of cancer-causing and resistance mutations that lead to clinically relevant variants in a particular protein in a given type of cancer.

The company is developing THE-349, a fourth-generation, selective epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), a pan-variant BCR-ABL inhibitor for the treatment of relapsed/refractory chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), and a next-generation, highly selective, pan-variant KIT inhibitor for the treatment of early-line GIST.

Latest Theseus Pharmaceuticals News

IDRx lures two Theseus execs to its leadership team
12 March 2024
Well-funded Theseus takes bold action for a fresh start
15 November 2023
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to July 14, 2023
16 July 2023
Theseus Pharma decimated on termination of THE-630 development
14 July 2023
