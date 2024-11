ThromboGenics' mission is is to pioneer and deliver next-generation treatments offering the potential to prevent vision loss.

In September 2017, the Belgian biotech company regained full rights to its lead product, Jetrea (ocriplasmin), from the Novartis subsidiary Alcon.

The drug is approved to treat vitreomacular adhesion in the USA and vitreomacular traction in Europe. Overall, it is approved in 54 countries.

In September 2018, the company changed its name to Oxurion NV.