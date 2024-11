Tiburio is a privately-held biopharma focused on developing treatments for rare neuroendocrine tumors and rare endocrine diseases.

It is the third company to be launched by the USA-based orphan drug accelerator, Cydan, and is advancing two compounds licensed from French drugmaker Ipsen, TBR-760 for the treatment of non-functioning pituitary adenoma and TBR-065 for additional rare endocrine diseases.

As part of the launch, Tiburio raised a $31 million series A financing.