A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cancer immunotherapies.

TILT is developing cancer therapeutics based on its proprietary oncolytic adenoviruses armed with molecules including cytokines that can stimulate, or suppress, T cells.

The company’s patented TILT technology, which can be delivered locally and systemically, modifies the tumor microenvironment, and eliminates its ability to suppress immune responses to cancer, thereby enhancing T-cell therapies such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, and CAR T therapies.

TILT’s lead asset, TILT-123, is a 5/3 chimeric serotype adenovirus armed with two human cytokines: TNF alpha and IL-2. TILT-123 has demonstrated a 100% response rate in preclinical cancer models in vivo, and it is currently in Phase I clinical trials. T

The company has two collaborations with MSD, investigating TILT-123 in combination with pembrolizumab (Ketruda) in ovarian cancer (NCT05271318) and in refractory nonsmall cell lung cancer. In 2019, TILT established an additional partnership with Biotheus, a privately held Chinese company based in Zhuhai, Guangdong, China, for the development and commercialization of TILT’s proprietary oncolytic virus TILT-123 in Greater China. B

Based in Helsinki, Finland, and with an office in Boston, the company was established in 2013 as a spin-out from the University of Helsinki. It has funding from Lifeline Ventures, Finnish Industry Investment (TESI), angel investors, Business Finland, and the European Innovation Council.

BRIEF—TILT Biotherapeutics closes of 22 million-euro financing
7 February 2023
