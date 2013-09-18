Titan Pharmaceuticals

The company's lead product is Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant, a novel and long-acting formulation of buprenorphine for the long-term maintenance treatment of opioid dependence.

Approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in May 2016, Probuphine is the first and only commercialized treatment of opioid dependence to provide continuous, around-the-clock blood levels of buprenorphine for six months following a single procedure. It was also approved in Europe in June, 2019, and will be marketed by Italian firm L Molteni & C under the name Sixmo.

The company's proprietary ProNeura technology has the potential to be used in developing products for treating other chronic conditions such as Parkinson's disease and hypothyroidism, where maintaining consistent, around-the-clock blood levels of medication may benefit the patient and improve medical outcomes.

The company was founded in 1992.