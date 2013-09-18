Sunday 24 November 2024

Titan Pharmaceuticals

A USA-based, commercial stage company developing proprietary therapeutics.

The company's lead product is Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant, a novel and long-acting formulation of buprenorphine for the long-term maintenance treatment of opioid dependence.

Approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in May 2016, Probuphine is the first and only commercialized treatment of opioid dependence to provide continuous, around-the-clock blood levels of buprenorphine for six months following a single procedure. It was also approved in Europe in June, 2019, and will be marketed by Italian firm L Molteni & C under the name Sixmo.

The company's proprietary ProNeura technology has the potential to be used in developing products for treating other chronic conditions such as Parkinson's disease and hypothyroidism, where maintaining consistent, around-the-clock blood levels of medication may benefit the patient and improve medical outcomes.

The company was founded in 1992.

Latest Titan Pharmaceuticals News

Opioid dependence implant approved in EU
27 June 2019
Extended-release opioid use disorder drugs 'priced beyond benefits'
4 December 2018
Titan amends agreement with Molteni
3 August 2018
ICER eyes on treatments for opioid use disorder
7 April 2018
More Titan Pharmaceuticals news >


