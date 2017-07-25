Tocagen is a biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of cancer.

Tocagen has developed a versatile gene therapy platform that represents a new approach in cancer immunotherapy. It was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Tocagen believes that its technology has the potential to drive a safe, powerful and durable immune response against cancer, without triggering unwanted and unanticipated autoimmune toxicities which can be experienced with current cancer immunotherapies.

The main focus is to develop gene therapy products for treating primary tumors and metastatic diseases.