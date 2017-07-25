Sunday 24 November 2024

Tocagen is a biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of cancer.

Tocagen has developed a versatile gene therapy platform that represents a new approach in cancer immunotherapy. It was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Tocagen believes that its technology has the potential to drive a safe, powerful and durable immune response against cancer, without triggering unwanted and unanticipated autoimmune toxicities which can be experienced with current cancer immunotherapies.

The main focus is to develop gene therapy products for treating primary tumors and metastatic diseases.

Latest Tocagen News

Tocagen soars on news of merger with Forte Biosciences
20 February 2020
Tocagen soars as it restructures and slashes employees
4 October 2019
Toca 5 Phase III trial in recurrent brain cancer flops
13 September 2019
Brain tumor drug gets PRIME designation
24 July 2017
