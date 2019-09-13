Toca 5 Phase III trial in recurrent brain cancer flops

US clinical stage gene therapy company Tocagen (Nasdaq: TOCA) saw its market cap decimated yesterday after posting negative late-stage results with its lead brain cancer candidate.

Tocagen announced that the Toca 5 Phase III, randomized, multicenter clinical trial evaluating Toca 511 (vocimagene amiretrorepvec) & Toca FC in patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG) undergoing resection missed the primary endpoint of overall survival compared to standard of care treatment (11.1 months median compared to 12.2 months, HR=1.06, p=0.6154).

In addition, all secondary endpoints showed no meaningful difference between the arms of the trial. The safety, tolerability and adverse event profile of Toca 511 & Toca FC was as expected for this patient population.