Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

tollys_company-1

Tollys

A biopharmaceutical company focused on innate immunity, particularly on the biology and modulation of the TLR3 receptor.

Tollys is pioneering TL-532, a new immunotherapy to treat various types of cancer. The French company discovered and patented a family of TLR3 agonists and selected TL-532 as its lead candidate.

TL-532 is a structurally defined double-stranded RNA, produced synthetically and highly specific to the TLR3 receptor. The specificity for the TLR3 receptor and its defined 70 base pair sequence differentiates TL-532 from all other TLR3 agonists tested to date in clinical trials.

Tollys was founded in 2015 by senior scientists from the leading European Cancer Research Center in Lyon and the Centre Léon Bérard.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Tollys News

Tollys accelerates development of TLR3 agonist candidates for IV administration in I-O
31 January 2022
Tollys appoints head of clinical development
12 April 2021
Tollys names Philippe Goupit as chairman
1 February 2021
Tollys SAS gets rights to Riboxx Pharma's Apoxxim
4 February 2016
More Tollys news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze