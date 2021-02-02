A biopharmaceutical company focused on innate immunity, particularly on the biology and modulation of the TLR3 receptor.

Tollys is pioneering TL-532, a new immunotherapy to treat various types of cancer. The French company discovered and patented a family of TLR3 agonists and selected TL-532 as its lead candidate.

TL-532 is a structurally defined double-stranded RNA, produced synthetically and highly specific to the TLR3 receptor. The specificity for the TLR3 receptor and its defined 70 base pair sequence differentiates TL-532 from all other TLR3 agonists tested to date in clinical trials.

Tollys was founded in 2015 by senior scientists from the leading European Cancer Research Center in Lyon and the Centre Léon Bérard.