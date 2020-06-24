Sunday 24 November 2024

"Touchlight Genetics is a privately-owned biotechnology company based in Hampton, South West London, U.K. Touchlight has developed a novel, synthetic DNA vector known as “doggybone” or dbDNA™."

"Its minimal, linear, covalently closed, structure, that eliminates bacterial sequences affords a unique gene expression profile. Additionally, Touchlight’s revolutionary enzymatic production platform enables unprecedented speed, scale, and the ability to target genes with a size and complexity that are impossible with current technologies."

"Touchlight’s scalable GMP manufacturing process takes just two weeks and is carried out using small-footprint, disposable equipment. Touchlight is applying dbDNA broadly across advanced therapeutic modalities, both in-house and with partners. Key programmes include non-viral gene therapy, DNA vaccines, viral gene therapy (AAV and lentivirus) and genome editing."

Latest Touchlight Genetics News

Touchlight and GSK ink mRNA tech deal
23 July 2024
Touchlight and LeninBio announce link up
3 July 2024
Touchlight creates one of the largest DNA manufacturing facilities
24 May 2023
Touchlight extends funding round to $125 million as demand for its dbDNA grows rapidly
16 September 2021
