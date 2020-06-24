"Touchlight Genetics is a privately-owned biotechnology company based in Hampton, South West London, U.K. Touchlight has developed a novel, synthetic DNA vector known as “doggybone” or dbDNA™."

"Its minimal, linear, covalently closed, structure, that eliminates bacterial sequences affords a unique gene expression profile. Additionally, Touchlight’s revolutionary enzymatic production platform enables unprecedented speed, scale, and the ability to target genes with a size and complexity that are impossible with current technologies."

"Touchlight’s scalable GMP manufacturing process takes just two weeks and is carried out using small-footprint, disposable equipment. Touchlight is applying dbDNA broadly across advanced therapeutic modalities, both in-house and with partners. Key programmes include non-viral gene therapy, DNA vaccines, viral gene therapy (AAV and lentivirus) and genome editing."