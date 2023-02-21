Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

travere-company

Travere Therapeutics

A Californian biotech company delivering treatments for rare diseases.

In February 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval for Travere's Filspari (sparsentan) to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary IgAN at risk of rapid disease progression, generally a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) ≥1.5 g/g.

Travere expects Filspari to be available in the first quarter of 2023, and will be providing a comprehensive patient support program throughout the patient’s treatment journey.

In the second half of 2023, Travere and its collaborator CSL Vifor, anticipate a review decision by the European Medicines Agency regarding a possible conditional marketing authorization for the drug in Europe.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Travere Therapeutics News

MHRA approves Filspari for IgAN
19 November 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 6, 2024
8 September 2024
Full FDA approval for Travere’s Filspari
6 September 2024
Renalys Pharma completes $43.5 million series A financing
17 July 2024
More Travere Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze