Travere Therapeutics

In February 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval for Travere's Filspari (sparsentan) to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary IgAN at risk of rapid disease progression, generally a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) ≥1.5 g/g.

Travere expects Filspari to be available in the first quarter of 2023, and will be providing a comprehensive patient support program throughout the patient’s treatment journey.

In the second half of 2023, Travere and its collaborator CSL Vifor, anticipate a review decision by the European Medicines Agency regarding a possible conditional marketing authorization for the drug in Europe.