TreeFrog Therapeutics

In 2022 the company opened technological hubs in Boston, USA, and Kobe, Japan to drive the adoption of its proprietary technology platform, C-Stem, which is designed to mimic the natural microenvironment, allowing cells to grow exponentially in 3D. The company's lead program is in Parkinson’s Disease, on track for a first-in-human trial by 2026.

TreeFrog operates a hybrid business model that includes its own therapeutic programs and partnerships with leading biotech and industry players in other areas.

As of Q2 2024, TreeFrog has raised US $82 million to advance its pipeline.