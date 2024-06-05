Sunday 24 November 2024

A clinical-stage biotech company using data science and proprietary biomarkers to develop precision peptide immunotherapies.

As of Q2 2024, Treos has conducted three clinical trials in the US and the EU of its lead candidate, PolyPEPI1018. It is an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. Treos has also completed preclinical development of additional off-the-shelf immunotherapies for ovarian, breast, bladder, gastric, lung cancers, and melanoma.

The company is also developing off-the-shelf immunotherapies personalized to an individual patient’s HLA genotype for several types of solid tumors.

ASCO 2024: Treos Bio vaccine shows potential again
4 June 2024
18 Gilead abstracts among 5,000 coming up at 2024 ASCO meeting
9 May 2024
