As of Q2 2024, Treos has conducted three clinical trials in the US and the EU of its lead candidate, PolyPEPI1018. It is an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. Treos has also completed preclinical development of additional off-the-shelf immunotherapies for ovarian, breast, bladder, gastric, lung cancers, and melanoma.

The company is also developing off-the-shelf immunotherapies personalized to an individual patient’s HLA genotype for several types of solid tumors.