The Canadian company's proprietary, patented discovery engine – Common Conformational Morphology (CCM) – is used to identify druggable active sites in misfolded protein targets. CCM combines unique in silico models with deep expertise in model development to enable rational drug design against misfolded protein targets such as tau, TDP isoforms, and other proteins with relevance to neurodegeneration.

In April 2023, Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda linked up with Treventis for the further research, development, and commercialization of small molecules that target tau. The deal provides Takeda with an option to exclusively license the program worldwide. In return, Treventis will receive research funding as well as an upfront payment, option exercise and future clinical and commercial milestones of up to $372.5 million if all milestones are achieved over the course of the partnership, plus tiered royalties on potential net sales of any commercial product resulting from the license.