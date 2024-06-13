Sunday 24 November 2024

A biotech company utilising a genetics-informed precision medicine approach to develop functional antibodies for the treatment of immunological and inflammatory (I&I) disorders.

The company's lead antibody program (TRIV-509) targets kallikreins 5 and 7 (KLK5/7) and directly impacts skin barrier function, inflammation, and itch – providing a meaningful and much needed potential treatment option for patients with atopic dermatitis and other barrier disorders. Triveni hopes to advance TRIV-509 into the clinic in the first half of 2025 and bring second-generation combination approaches into the clinic in 2026.

Latest Triveni Bio News

Triveni Bio raises $115 million Series B financing
3 October 2024
Bhaskar Strivstava joins Triveni Bio as CMO
12 June 2024
