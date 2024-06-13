Triveni Bio

The company's lead antibody program (TRIV-509) targets kallikreins 5 and 7 (KLK5/7) and directly impacts skin barrier function, inflammation, and itch – providing a meaningful and much needed potential treatment option for patients with atopic dermatitis and other barrier disorders. Triveni hopes to advance TRIV-509 into the clinic in the first half of 2025 and bring second-generation combination approaches into the clinic in 2026.