Trophos

Trophos is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics for indications with under-served needs in neurology and cardiology.

Trophos is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics for indications with under-served needs in neurology and cardiology.

The company has a novel and proprietary cholesterol oxime based chemistry platform generating a pipeline of drug candidates, with the lead product, olesoxime (TRO19622), receiving orphan drug status from EMA and FDA for Phase II/III development for spinal muscular atrophy, a rare neurological disease, and TRO40303, in Phase II clinical development, to treat cardiac reperfusion injury following angioplasty to treat acute myocardial infarction; this study is part of an EC FP7 funded translational research project called MitoCare (HEALTH-F2-2010-261034).

Trophos' proprietary, cholesterol-oxime family of compounds enhances the function and survival of stressed cells and favors neuronal and oligodendrocyte maturation. Trophos was founded in 1999 and is based in Marseille, France.

Latest Trophos News

Roche stops olesoxime development, citing 'difficulties'
4 June 2018
Denali Therapeutics enters deal with Japanese major on neurodegenerative diseases
6 January 2018
Roche continues spending spree, with acquisition of French biotech firm Trophos
16 January 2015
Trophos announces top-line results in trial of olesoxime in spinal muscular atrophy
10 March 2014
