Trophos is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics for indications with under-served needs in neurology and cardiology.

The company has a novel and proprietary cholesterol oxime based chemistry platform generating a pipeline of drug candidates, with the lead product, olesoxime (TRO19622), receiving orphan drug status from EMA and FDA for Phase II/III development for spinal muscular atrophy, a rare neurological disease, and TRO40303, in Phase II clinical development, to treat cardiac reperfusion injury following angioplasty to treat acute myocardial infarction; this study is part of an EC FP7 funded translational research project called MitoCare (HEALTH-F2-2010-261034).

Trophos' proprietary, cholesterol-oxime family of compounds enhances the function and survival of stressed cells and favors neuronal and oligodendrocyte maturation. Trophos was founded in 1999 and is based in Marseille, France.