uBriGene Biosciences

uBriGene has established integrated biologics CDMO platforms that provide GMP-level plasmid preparation, viral packaging, and T-cell production services for large-scale CAR-T productions. In addition, the company also provides viral vectors, including adenoviral and lentiviral vectors to meet the demands of research and/or manufacturing applications.

As of Q2 2023, uBriGene operates two state-of-the-art GMP facilities, including 21 clean suites with a total area of over 133,000 sq ft.