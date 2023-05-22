Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

ubrigene-large

uBriGene Biosciences

A Canadian, vector-based CDMO company offering services for research and clinical applications.

uBriGene has established integrated biologics CDMO platforms that provide GMP-level plasmid preparation, viral packaging, and T-cell production services for large-scale CAR-T productions. In addition, the company also provides viral vectors, including adenoviral and lentiviral vectors to meet the demands of research and/or manufacturing applications.

As of Q2 2023, uBriGene operates two state-of-the-art GMP facilities, including 21 clean suites with a total area of over 133,000 sq ft.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest uBriGene Biosciences News

uBriGene targets North American growth with buy of Mustang facility
19 May 2023
More uBriGene Biosciences news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze