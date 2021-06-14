Sunday 24 November 2024

Umoja Biopharma

"Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company located in Seattle WA. Founded based on pioneering work performed at Seattle Children's Research Institute and Purdue University, Umoja is advancing an entirely new approach to immunotherapy designed to retool a patient's immune system in vivo."

"Umoja's novel approach is powered by an integrated cellular immunotherapy platform comprising VivoVec in vivo delivery, RACR/CAR synthetic receptor payload and TumorTag targeting technologies."

"Designed from the ground up to work together, these platforms create and harness a powerful immune response in the body to directly, safely and controllably attack cancer. Umoja believes that its approach can provide broader access to the most advanced immunotherapies and enable more patients to live better, fuller lives."

Latest Umoja Biopharma News

Nona and Umoja announce CAR-T deal
13 September 2024
AbbVie and Umoja collaborate on in-situ CAR-T cell therapies
5 January 2024
BRIEF—Umoja Biopharma appointment of David Fontana as CBSO
8 June 2021
