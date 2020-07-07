Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

unum_company

Unum Therapeutics

"Unum Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of novel therapies to treat cancer patients."

"Unum's most advanced program, PLX9486, is a highly potent and selective KIT D816V inhibitor that is being developed to treat systemic mastocytosis and GIST patients."

"Unum's cell therapy programs utilize proprietary BOXR technology to improve the functionality of engineered T cells by incorporating a "bolt-on" transgene to overcome resistance of the solid tumor microenvironment to T cell attack. Unum is headquartered in Cambridge, MA."

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Unum Therapeutics News

SOTIO buys rights to Unum tech in move to Massachusetts
1 September 2020
Unum uses private placement to advance acquired asset
6 July 2020
FDA clinical hold causes Unum Therapeutics shares slump
4 July 2019
Seattle Genetics and Unum Therapeutics ink cancer collaboration
8 June 2015
More Unum Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze