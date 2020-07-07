"Unum Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of novel therapies to treat cancer patients."

"Unum's most advanced program, PLX9486, is a highly potent and selective KIT D816V inhibitor that is being developed to treat systemic mastocytosis and GIST patients."

"Unum's cell therapy programs utilize proprietary BOXR technology to improve the functionality of engineered T cells by incorporating a "bolt-on" transgene to overcome resistance of the solid tumor microenvironment to T cell attack. Unum is headquartered in Cambridge, MA."