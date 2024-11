A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat gout and chronic kidney disease.

The Fortress Biotech subsidiary company has acquired the rights to develop and commercialize dotinurad, a potentially best-in-class URAT1 inhibitor, in the USA, UK, European Union and Canada, from Fuji Yakuhin.

Dotinurad has been approved to treat gout and hyperuricemia in Japan and is currently in a Phase I clinical trial in the USA.