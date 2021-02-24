Sunday 24 November 2024

A company with a differentiated approach to treating neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D), a key driver of neuroinflammation.

The US company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, blocks SEMA4D and has potential as a disease-modifying treatment for Huntington’s, Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Beyond neurology, Vaccinex believes that, in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, pepinemab has potential to increase objective responses in oncology.

The company also intends to leverage its drug discovery platform, ActivMAb, to create opportunities for future pipeline expansion and strategic collaborations.

In February 2021, Vaccinex announced deals with two undisclosed big pharma companies, sending stock up 233%.

Latest Vaccinex News

Vaccinex announces deals with two big pharmas, sending stock up 233%
20 February 2021
Vaccinex' pepinemab disappoints in Huntington's disease study
23 September 2020
Vaccinex links with Merck on VX15/2503 and avelumab combo drug evaluation
11 October 2016
