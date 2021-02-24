A company with a differentiated approach to treating neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D), a key driver of neuroinflammation.

The US company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, blocks SEMA4D and has potential as a disease-modifying treatment for Huntington’s, Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Beyond neurology, Vaccinex believes that, in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, pepinemab has potential to increase objective responses in oncology.

The company also intends to leverage its drug discovery platform, ActivMAb, to create opportunities for future pipeline expansion and strategic collaborations.

In February 2021, Vaccinex announced deals with two undisclosed big pharma companies, sending stock up 233%.