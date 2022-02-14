Sunday 24 November 2024

A German company developing therapeutics for acute inflammatory central nervous system conditions by targeting nitric oxide signalling pathways.

Vasopharm focuses on drug development in central nervous system niche indications with a high unmet medical need and has taken a small molecule targeting pathological nitric oxide production and signalling from discovery to a pivotal clinical trial.

Positive signs from a post hoc analysis of the Phase II NOSTRA and Phase III NOSTRA III studies have shown the way forward for the company.

The privately-held cerebrovascular specialist is developing ronopterin, formerly VAS203, as a treatment for traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Vasopharm believes ronopterin has the potential to be the first successful drug therapy for TBI with meaningful improvements in neurologic outcome.

Latest Vasopharm News

German firm to take drug for traumatic brain injury to regulators
8 February 2022
vasopharm points to positives despite failure of brain injury trial
3 June 2021
The challenges of stimulating change in an underrepresented field of R&D
18 April 2018
BRIEF—Positive data for traumatic brain injury candidate
10 May 2022
