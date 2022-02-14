Vasopharm focuses on drug development in central nervous system niche indications with a high unmet medical need and has taken a small molecule targeting pathological nitric oxide production and signalling from discovery to a pivotal clinical trial.

Positive signs from a post hoc analysis of the Phase II NOSTRA and Phase III NOSTRA III studies have shown the way forward for the company.

The privately-held cerebrovascular specialist is developing ronopterin, formerly VAS203, as a treatment for traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Vasopharm believes ronopterin has the potential to be the first successful drug therapy for TBI with meaningful improvements in neurologic outcome.