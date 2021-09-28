Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

vaxequity_company

VaxEquity

A UK company developing RNA therapeutics and vaccines using its self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) platform.

VaxEquity was founded in 2020 by Imperial College London and life sciences investor Morningside Ventures, based on the innovative saRNA technology developed by Robin Shattock, head of Immunology of Infection within the Department of Infectious Diseases, and his colleagues at the university.

Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca is involved in a collaboration with VaxEquity focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary saRNA therapeutics using the biotech company's platform.

AstraZeneca will provide support with research and development funding and should the drugmaker advance any of the research programs into its pipeline, VaxEquity could receive development, approval and sales-based milestones totalling up to $195 million, along with royalties in the mid-single digits per program.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest VaxEquity News

AstraZeneca to pay for access to saRNA platform
23 September 2021
More VaxEquity news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze