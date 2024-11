A German biotech company focused on the rapid screening of functional therapeutic antibodies.

Velabs is financed by Switzerland-based Xlife Sciences, is a spin-off company launched by the European Molecular Biology Laboratory and its technology transfer arm, EMBLEM Technology Transfer.

In September 2019, the firm announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with alytas therapeutics to jointly develop modulatory and functional antibodies for an immune-based therapy against obesity.