Verily Life Sciences

A life sciences arm of Google-parent company Alphabet that develops tools and devices to collect, organize and activate health data, and creates interventions to prevent and manage disease.

Launched in 2015, Verily is a subsidiary of Alphabet focused on life sciences and healthcare.

Verily partners with leading life sciences, medical device and government organizations, using hardware, software, scientific, and healthcare expertise to enable faster development, advances, and deployment at scale.

In May 2019, the company has announced partnership with Novartis, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Pfizer and Sanofi in a project that aims to engage patients and clinicians in research and speed evidence generation.

Verily partners with pharma giants, promising to 'transform clinical research'
22 May 2019
Medicxi launches first $300 million late-stage life sciences fund, backed by Novartis and Verily
15 June 2017
Sanofi and Verily JV Onduo to develop comprehensive diabetes management platform
12 September 2016
BRIEF—Sosei and Verily collaboration
7 January 2022
