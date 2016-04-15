In April 2016, the company signed a new partnership agreement to screen French pharma giant Pierre Fabre's plants' collection, one of the most important in the industry, numbering over 15.000 classified samples and phyto-chemical compounds.

Via this targeted screening, VibioSphen will try to identify new natural molecules which could then be tested on several models of infectious diseases. Under the terms of the agreement, if this screening phase is successful, Pierre Fabre will become VibioSphen's preferred partners for the further development of identified molecules.