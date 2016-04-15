Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

vibiosphen-company

VibioSphen

VibioSphen is a French biotech company specializing in infectious disease.

In April 2016, the company signed a new partnership agreement to screen French pharma giant Pierre Fabre's plants' collection, one of the most important in the industry, numbering over 15.000 classified samples and phyto-chemical compounds.

Via this targeted screening, VibioSphen will try to identify new natural molecules which could then be tested on several models of infectious diseases. Under the terms of the agreement, if this screening phase is successful, Pierre Fabre will become VibioSphen's preferred partners for the further development of identified molecules.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest VibioSphen News

New EC approval for Pierre Fabre combination
30 August 2024
MHRA approves Obgemsa and Truqap
18 July 2024
EC approves Obgemsa for overactive bladder
2 July 2024
ASCO Q&A: Pierre Fabre's focus on oncology gains momentum
3 June 2024
More VibioSphen news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze