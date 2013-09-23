Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Viralytics

Viralytics

Australia-based Viralytics developing virus applications using a common cold producing virus to target late stage melanoma.

Australia-based Viralytics (ASX: VLA) works on developing virus applications using a common cold producing virus to target late stage melanoma. The Phase II CALM trial is evaluating intratumoural administration of lead candidate Cavatak in patients with metastatic melanoma.

Viralytics' lead product Cavatak has now entered the global phase II stage of clinical trial development with a Phase II trial, for Late Stage Melanoma - the CALM study - having been recently given the green light from the USA Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for proceeding in the USA.

Viralytics has had its successful Investigational New Drug (IND) application allowed, enabling this trial to be commenced in the USA during 2011. The Phase II trial will investigate the effectiveness of intra-tumurally administered Cavatak in the treatment of Late Stage Melanoma. In addition to Cavatak, Viralytics is also investigating four other oncolytic viruses, Coxsackievirus A18,15,13 and ECHOvirus1 (trademarked EVATAK) as cancer therapeutics.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Viralytics News

Eligible Imugene thinking ahead to 'actively developing a BD department'
24 January 2020
Look back at pharma news in week to Feb 23
25 February 2018
Merck & Co buys Australian I-O firm Viralytics for $394 million
21 February 2018
Viralytics reveals 'transformational' A$27 million capital raising
30 January 2014
More Viralytics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze