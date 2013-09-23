Australia-based Viralytics (ASX: VLA) works on developing virus applications using a common cold producing virus to target late stage melanoma. The Phase II CALM trial is evaluating intratumoural administration of lead candidate Cavatak in patients with metastatic melanoma.

Viralytics' lead product Cavatak has now entered the global phase II stage of clinical trial development with a Phase II trial, for Late Stage Melanoma - the CALM study - having been recently given the green light from the USA Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for proceeding in the USA.

Viralytics has had its successful Investigational New Drug (IND) application allowed, enabling this trial to be commenced in the USA during 2011. The Phase II trial will investigate the effectiveness of intra-tumurally administered Cavatak in the treatment of Late Stage Melanoma. In addition to Cavatak, Viralytics is also investigating four other oncolytic viruses, Coxsackievirus A18,15,13 and ECHOvirus1 (trademarked EVATAK) as cancer therapeutics.