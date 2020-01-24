Eligible Imugene thinking ahead to 'actively developing a BD department'

As biotech companies making themselves eligible to a big pharma buyout go, Imugene (ASX: IMU) appears to tick a lot of the boxes – but the proof of the pudding will come with all important trial results.

The Australian company has exciting, varied clinical and pre-clinical assets in pharma’s hottest therapy area, immuno-oncology, and has enormous industry experience within its leadership team and advisory board.

Imugene has two HER2 B-cell immunotherapies in clinical trials, one from Ohio State University known as B-Vaxx, which is in a Phase II study.