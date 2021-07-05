Vivoryon Therapeutics

The Dutch company strives to change the live of medically underserved patients suffering from severe diseases, leverage its expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings before they cause irreversible damage.

In June 2021, Vivoryon and China-based Simcere entered into a strategic regional licensing partnership to develop and commercialize medicines targeting the neurotoxic amyloid species N3pE (pGlu-Abeta) to treat Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in Greater China.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vivoryon will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and will also be eligible for payments upon achievement of certain development and sales milestones, with all components amounting to a total of more than $565 million In addition, Vivoryon will receive double-digit royalties on sales.