A precision intervention company focused on discovering and developing first-in-class therapies for patients suffering from for age-related diseases.

The Dutch company strives to change the live of medically underserved patients suffering from severe diseases, leverage its expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings before they cause irreversible damage.

In June 2021, Vivoryon and China-based Simcere entered into a strategic regional licensing partnership to develop and commercialize medicines targeting the neurotoxic amyloid species N3pE (pGlu-Abeta) to treat Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in Greater China.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vivoryon will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and will also be eligible for payments upon achievement of certain development and sales milestones, with all components amounting to a total of more than $565 million In addition, Vivoryon will receive double-digit royalties on sales.

Latest Vivoryon Therapeutics News

Stakes could not be higher for Vivoryon ahead of Alzheimer's readout
9 February 2024
Vivoryon's varoglutamstat data in Alzheimer's sends shares upwards
2 August 2022
$565 million Chinese partnership for Vivoryon's late-stage Alzheimer's med
29 June 2021
