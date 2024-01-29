Sunday 24 November 2024

A USA-based biotech company developing oral biologic therapies for major diseases.

The company is a MIT spin-out and is focused on transforming the market for biologic therapies through the development of novel oral biologics including enhanced, oral versions of existing high-value biologic candidates that can only be administered by injection or infusion. Vivtex aims to achieve this by leveraging its proprietary high-throughput GI-ORIS screening and formulation platform.

In January 2024, Vivtex entered into a research collaboration with Astellas Pharma, which seeks to evaluate Vivtex’s platform technology to support the development of novel, oral therapeutic candidate provided by Astellas.

Latest Vivtex News

Vivtex enters research collaboration with Astellas
23 January 2024
"Miniproteins" could power oral biologics for inflammatory diseases
19 January 2024
