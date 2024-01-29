The company is a MIT spin-out and is focused on transforming the market for biologic therapies through the development of novel oral biologics including enhanced, oral versions of existing high-value biologic candidates that can only be administered by injection or infusion. Vivtex aims to achieve this by leveraging its proprietary high-throughput GI-ORIS screening and formulation platform.

In January 2024, Vivtex entered into a research collaboration with Astellas Pharma, which seeks to evaluate Vivtex’s platform technology to support the development of novel, oral therapeutic candidate provided by Astellas.