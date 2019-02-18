Sunday 24 November 2024

Vor Biopharma

A Boston-based immuno-oncology start-up with big pharma and VC backing.

The company is advancing its lead engineered hematopoietic stem cell-based candidate for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) towards the clinic, and further building its pipeline to treat hematologic malignancies.

Vor’s approach is designed to target cancer cells while sparing healthy blood cells. The company claims that it can expand the reach of existing targeted immunotherapies to a broad range of patient populations and hematological malignancies, including AML where there is a significant need for more-effective, less-toxic treatment options.

Latest Vor Biopharma News

Vor Bio plans pivotal trial following promising Phase I/II trial
9 September 2024
Vor Biopharma raises $110 million financing
7 July 2020
Vor Biopharma raises $42 million for cell therapy in leukemia
15 February 2019
New immuno-oncology company launched by PureTech
10 May 2016
