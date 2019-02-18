Vor Biopharma

The company is advancing its lead engineered hematopoietic stem cell-based candidate for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) towards the clinic, and further building its pipeline to treat hematologic malignancies.

Vor’s approach is designed to target cancer cells while sparing healthy blood cells. The company claims that it can expand the reach of existing targeted immunotherapies to a broad range of patient populations and hematological malignancies, including AML where there is a significant need for more-effective, less-toxic treatment options.