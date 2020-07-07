Vor Biopharma raises $110 million financing

Immuno-oncology start-up Vor Biopharma, which is pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cells (eHSCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced it has raised $110 million in a Series B financing.

Founded by PureTech Health (LSE: PRTC) and Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee, inventor and Vor scientific board chairman, Cambridge, USA-based Vor says the proceeds will advance the company’s lead candidate VOR33 into clinical trials, deepen its portfolio, and accelerate the validation of additional targets for its scientific platform, which is designed to remove redundant proteins so that transplanted stem cells become invisible to targeted therapies while leaving diseased cells vulnerable. Vor’s treatment strategy has the potential to bring a revolutionary treatment paradigm for patients with acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies.

“Vor has an elegant approach to engineering hematopoietic stem cells that we believe is amongst the most promising innovations in oncology,” said Dr Joshua Resnick, managing director at RA Capital Management, adding: “We are proud to support the efforts of their impressive team of experienced leaders and drug developers as they work aggressively to establish a new standard of care in stem cell transplants and forge ahead into first-in-human clinical studies.”