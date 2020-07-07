Vor Biopharma raises $110 million financing

Immuno-oncology start-up Vor Biopharma, which is pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cells (eHSCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced it has raised $110 million in a Series B financing.
Founded by PureTech Health (LSE: PRTC) and Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee, inventor and Vor scientific board chairman, Cambridge, USA-based Vor says the proceeds will advance the company’s lead candidate VOR33 into clinical trials, deepen its portfolio, and accelerate the validation of additional targets for its scientific platform, which is designed to remove redundant proteins so that transplanted stem cells become invisible to targeted therapies while leaving diseased cells vulnerable. Vor’s treatment strategy has the potential to bring a revolutionary treatment paradigm for patients with acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies.
“Vor has an elegant approach to engineering hematopoietic stem cells that we believe is amongst the most promising innovations in oncology,” said Dr Joshua Resnick, managing director at RA Capital Management, adding: “We are proud to support the efforts of their impressive team of experienced leaders and drug developers as they work aggressively to establish a new standard of care in stem cell transplants and forge ahead into first-in-human clinical studies.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze