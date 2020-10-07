A2 Biothera raises $71.5 million to develop its Tmod platform

California, USA-based biotech A2 Biotherapeutics has closed its $71.5 million Series B financing.

The proceeds will fund the advancement of A2’s Tmod (T-cell module) platform and the clinical development and in-house manufacturing of its three near-term product candidates.

Tmod-engineered T cells uniquely combine a potent activating mechanism to kill tumor cells with a blocking mechanism that protects normal cells from harm by exploiting the loss of genetic material in tumors.