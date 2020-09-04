InxMed completes 130 million renminbi financing

Chinese biotech InxMed (Nanjing) says that it has completed its Series A+ financing of 130 million renminbi (~$19 million), which was led by Ennovation Ventures and China Growth Capital and followed by InnoMed Capital and Grand Yangtze Capital.
The funding will support the acceleration of IN10018 clinical program and expand InxMed's portfolio. IN10018 is a potent and selective ATP-competitive focal adhesion kinase (FAK) small molecule inhibitor, with three indications undergoing clinical trials in the USA, Australia and China. These indications include uveal melanoma and NRAS mutant metastatic melanoma, diffuse gastric cancer and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
InxMed owns the exclusive global rights for development and commercialization of IN10018. The funding will also help to strengthen the company's highly efficient translational platform and enrich differentiable pipeline to enable the company's "best-in-disease combination" strategy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze