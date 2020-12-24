Sunday 24 November 2024

A2 Biotherapeutics links up with Merck on Tmod candidate

Biotechnology
24 December 2020
California, USA-based biotech A2 Biotherapeutics has entered into an agreement with pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), whereby A2 will continue research and pre-clinical development of its undisclosed Tmod cell therapy candidate (its third candidate therapy), with the parties to co-fund A2’s clinical development and allogeneic manufacturing activities through Phase I.

Merck will assist with pre-clinical development and has the option to exclusively develop, manufacture and commercialize the candidate following Phase I.

“In vitro studies have provided compelling evidence supporting the view that Tmod-based cell therapy can distinguish tumor cells from normal cells, across multiple tumor targets,” said Dr Roger Perlmutter, president, Merck Research Laboratories. “We hope that the combined efforts of Merck Research Laboratories and A2 Biotherapeutics will enable the application of this ingenious approach to improve the treatment of patients suffering from refractory solid tumors,” he noted.

