Skyhawk expands Merck & Co collaboration

Privately-held US biotech Skyhawk Therapeutics has expanded its strategic collaboration with US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) to discover, develop and commercialize small molecules that modulate RNA splicing.

Skyhawk's proprietary SkySTAR technology platform will be employed to discover and develop innovative RNA-binding small molecules designed to selectively modify RNA splicing, as a new modality for the potential treatment of certain autoimmune and metabolic diseases.

Collaboration now spans four areas