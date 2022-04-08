Werewolf Therapeutics

An innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer.

Werewolf's proprietary Predator platform is being used to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

The company's Indukine molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. The most advanced product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are in preclinical studies and are expected to be advanced in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

In April 2022, Jazz entered into a licensing agreement under which it acquired exclusive global development and commercialization rights to Werewolf's investigational WTX-613, a differentiated, conditionally-activated interferon alpha Indukine molecule.