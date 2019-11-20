BRIEF—Cancer drug developer Werewolf Therapeutics launches with $56M Series A financing

Werewolf Therapeutics, an oncology biotherapeutics company advancing a pipeline of next generation, transformative cancer treatments, today announced the completion of its $56 million Series A financing.

The company is developing novel immuno-stimulatory therapeutics designed to act selectively within the tumor microenvironment to enhance the body's immune response to cancer.

The Series A financing was led by MPM Capital and Longwood Fund, with Taiho Ventures, Arkin Bio Ventures, UPMC Enterprises and DC Investment Partners joining the round.

The company has also named founder and biotech entrepreneur Daniel Hicklin as president and chief executive.

Werewolf Therapeutics was founded through an initial investment by MPM Capital.

Werewolf's initial areas of drug development will focus on INDUKINES, conditionally activated cytokines that are designed to safely and effectively deliver potent antitumor immunity.