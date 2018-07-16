Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

xbrane_biopharma_company

xBrane Biopharma

Xbrane is a biopharmaceutical company developing biological drugs based on a patented platform technology that provides lower production costs.

Xbrane has a portfolio of biosimilar candidates targeting EUR 53 billion in estimated annual peak sales of the respective reference product. The Swedish company's lead candidate is Ximluci, a biosimilar referencing Lucentis, was granted market authorization approval in Europe in November 2022.

Additionally, in January 2023 the company announced that Ximluci, has been granted marketing authorization by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest xBrane Biopharma News

Xbrane and Intas to jointly develop Opdivo biosimilar
20 November 2024
Xbrane and Stada Arz look to co-develop Lucentis biosimilar
13 July 2018
Helvetic BioPharma to market Xbrane's ranibizumab biosimilar, Xlucane, in Iran
18 January 2016
Xbrane buys Primm Pharma; signs distribution deal for lead product with Pooyesh Darou
14 October 2015
More xBrane Biopharma news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze