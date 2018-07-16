xBrane Biopharma

Xbrane is a biopharmaceutical company developing biological drugs based on a patented platform technology that provides lower production costs.

Xbrane has a portfolio of biosimilar candidates targeting EUR 53 billion in estimated annual peak sales of the respective reference product. The Swedish company's lead candidate is Ximluci, a biosimilar referencing Lucentis, was granted market authorization approval in Europe in November 2022.

Additionally, in January 2023 the company announced that Ximluci, has been granted marketing authorization by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).