Xilio Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies.

The company is using its proprietary platform to advance a pipeline of novel, tumor-activated clinical and preclinical immuno-oncology molecules that are designed to optimize the therapeutic index by localizing anti-tumor activity within the tumor microenvironment, including tumor-activated cytokines and antibodies and immune cell engagers.

Xilio's lead drug candidate is XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 designed to block CTLA-4 and deplete regulatory T cells when activated in the tumor microenvironment (TME).

Gilead punts $43.5 million on Xilio asset
28 March 2024
