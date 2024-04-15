Xilio Therapeutics

The company is using its proprietary platform to advance a pipeline of novel, tumor-activated clinical and preclinical immuno-oncology molecules that are designed to optimize the therapeutic index by localizing anti-tumor activity within the tumor microenvironment, including tumor-activated cytokines and antibodies and immune cell engagers.

Xilio's lead drug candidate is XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 designed to block CTLA-4 and deplete regulatory T cells when activated in the tumor microenvironment (TME).