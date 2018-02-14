Sunday 24 November 2024

Xoc Pharmaceuticals

Xoc Pharmaceuticals is a privately-held, early-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics.

The company designs novel products “from the ground up” by leveraging information on existing compounds with established pharmacological and clinical history, with the aim of creating novel compounds for improved efficacy and/or reduced side effects by optimizing the structure-activity profile of the newly engineered compound.

The company utilizes receptor characterization technology and medicinal chemistry to identify product candidates.

