The American biotech company is advancing immunology assets into Phase II development programs, including ZB-168 and torudokimab, as of Q1 2023.

ZB-168 is an anti-IL7R α inhibitor that has the potential to impact diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways. Zura aims to develop a portfolio of therapeutic indications for ZB-168 which build on existing Phase Ib data in Type 1 diabetes, demonstrating a favorable safety profile and strong biological rationale. Torudokimab is a fully human, high affinity monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33 and is currently at the Phase II clinical development stage.

In March 2023, Zura closed a SPAC deal with JATT Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company. Net proceeds of $65 million from the business combination and the private placement of ordinary shares of JATT will be used to fund operations, including the clinical development of pipeline candidates ZB-168 and torudokimab.