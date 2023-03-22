Sunday 24 November 2024

Zura Bio

A multi-asset clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders.

The American biotech company is advancing immunology assets into Phase II development programs, including ZB-168 and torudokimab, as of Q1 2023.

ZB-168 is an anti-IL7R α inhibitor that has the potential to impact diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways. Zura aims to develop a portfolio of therapeutic indications for ZB-168 which build on existing Phase Ib data in Type 1 diabetes, demonstrating a favorable safety profile and strong biological rationale. Torudokimab is a fully human, high affinity monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33 and is currently at the Phase II clinical development stage.

In March 2023, Zura closed a SPAC deal with JATT Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company. Net proceeds of $65 million from the business combination and the private placement of ordinary shares of JATT will be used to fund operations, including the clinical development of pipeline candidates ZB-168 and torudokimab.

Latest Zura Bio News

Zura Bio promotes recent hire Robert Lisicki to CEO post
29 March 2024
Zura Bio strengthen leadership with new appointments
17 January 2024
The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - June 2022
1 July 2022
SPAC merger of JATT Acquisitions and Zura Bio
20 June 2022
