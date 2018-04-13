Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutically-produced synthetic transdermal cannabidiol therapies for orphan neuropsychiatric disorders.

Zynerba’s lead asset, Zygel, is the first and only pharmaceutically manufactured, synthetic cannabidiol, a non-euphoric cannabinoid, formulated as a patent-protected permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery through the skin and into the circulatory system.

In August 2023, Harmony Biosciences (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, announced a definitive agreement to acquire Zynerba.