Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutically-produced synthetic transdermal cannabidiol therapies for orphan neuropsychiatric disorders.

Zynerba’s lead asset, Zygel, is the first and only pharmaceutically manufactured, synthetic cannabidiol, a non-euphoric cannabinoid, formulated as a patent-protected permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery through the skin and into the circulatory system.

In August 2023, Harmony Biosciences (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, announced a definitive agreement to acquire Zynerba.

Zynerba near triples on news of takeover by Harmony Biosciences
15 August 2023
Illuminating Fragile X syndrome - update
28 July 2022
Zygel's anticipated impact on underserved fragile X syndrome market
23 March 2022
Drugs to 'transform' fragile X syndrome market named by GlobalData
22 February 2022
