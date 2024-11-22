Only 6% Of Patents In Spain Are Spanish

Of the 40,833 patents registered in Spain in 1993 only 6% originated from Spanish companies, says a study by the Spanish Cotec Foundation.

In the last ten years, the number of patents registered in Spain by foreign companies has risen sharply, while the number of Spanish-originated patents has barely grown. In 1985, out of a total of 11,372 patents registered, 2,149, or 19%, were of Spanish origin, while in 1993, the number of patents granted to Spanish companies had only risen to 2,450.

The study concludes that Spanish firms are very deficient in producing patents, and that a key element of this is little investment in R&D and little preparation for producing innovative products.