Onyvax raises L8M to advance prostate cancer vaccine

London, UK-based Onyvax, which is developing novel cancer therapies, says that it has raised L8.0 million ($14.7 million) in a series C fundraising. The round was co-led by 3i and SR One, with additional funds from Barrie Haigh, Merlin Biosciences, MB Venture Capital Fund 1 NV, Alta Berkley Venture Partners and Alberville.
The funds raised will be used to advance the development of Onyvax-P, the firm's lead product for the treatment of prostate cancer, in a controlled, multicenter Phase IIb study to commence in the summer.
Onyvax-P consists of a combination of three cell lines that contain numerous prostate cancer markers that are expressed at different stages of the disease. By raising a powerful immune response against a comprehensive set of tumor antigens, the risk of the tumor being able to mutate and become resistant to the therapy is reduced. The Phase IIa trial for Onyvax-P demonstrated:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze