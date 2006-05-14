Onyvax raises L8M to advance prostate cancer vaccine

London, UK-based Onyvax, which is developing novel cancer therapies, says that it has raised L8.0 million ($14.7 million) in a series C fundraising. The round was co-led by 3i and SR One, with additional funds from Barrie Haigh, Merlin Biosciences, MB Venture Capital Fund 1 NV, Alta Berkley Venture Partners and Alberville.

The funds raised will be used to advance the development of Onyvax-P, the firm's lead product for the treatment of prostate cancer, in a controlled, multicenter Phase IIb study to commence in the summer.

Onyvax-P consists of a combination of three cell lines that contain numerous prostate cancer markers that are expressed at different stages of the disease. By raising a powerful immune response against a comprehensive set of tumor antigens, the risk of the tumor being able to mutate and become resistant to the therapy is reduced. The Phase IIa trial for Onyvax-P demonstrated: